Demography and precariousness the new challenges of the real estate market

Demography and precariousness the new challenges of the real estate market

«The post-covid reaction in sales has been formidable – explains the vice president of Fimaa Trentino (brokers and business agents) Roberta Roseano – and there has been a growth of almost 40%, close to the 800 thousand annual transactions. We are now in a phase of reflection, with less vigorous negotiations in the first quarter, even if still above the levels of 2019″.

A cost node that impacts above all on young people, who only rarely become owners: given the number of houses at 100, only 6% are owned by people under 35.

«Faced with a shortage of young people – adds Poli – what we should do is try to pamper them, while in Italy the exact opposite is done. If a limit is not placed on precariousness and fixed-term jobs, it becomes impossible to plan a future and give stability to one’s life”.

Another node that is already changing the structure of cities is the boom in short-term rentals, transactions dedicated to tourists that effectively empty the pool of “standard” rentals, with a clear impact on prices, as can also be seen in the recent student protests universities throughout Italy.

«We need to think for a long time – explains Poli – and try to imagine the impact of the policies we adopt, according to the objectives to be achieved. In fact, our policy lacks a capacity for vision, which, speaking of the city and real estate structure, would instead be more than ever necessary».

