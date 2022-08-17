Home Business Did you grab the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2? Now other channels have to increase the price of 1000! _official_version_shipping list
2022-08-16 21:04
The first sale of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 was at 10:00 in the morning. According to the official battle report, the machine was sold out in 5 minutes! I hesitated for a while, then turned around.

Later, I saw a delivery order on the Internet, and found that the price of the 12GB+512GB version is at least 10,900 yuan, and the highest is more than 12,000 yuan. In contrast, the official price of the same version is 9,999 yuan, a difference of 1,000 yuan. Yuan!

The reason why Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is so popular is not only that the folding screen technology has improved a lot, but also the credit of the Snapdragon 8+. Unlike the previous generation of “Fire Dragon”, the Snapdragon 8+ has achieved a balance between performance and power consumption, so that everyone has begun to have a good impression of the Snapdragon 8 mobile phone.

Like the OnePlus Ace Pro with 12+256GB, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition from 2999, the Xiaomi Mi 12S series, iQOO 10, etc., the popularity has remained high.

