Diesel, the patron Renzo Rosso: “I’m sending my children to public school”

Diesel, the brand aims at quotations. Renzo Rosso: “We are already a pole of alternative luxury”

He brand Diesel lives a state of “grace” and aims to be quoted on the Stock Exchange aiming at the idea of ​​establishing itself as pole of alternative luxury compared to the French competitors Francçois Pinault and Bernard Arnault. The fashion brand ticks all the right boxes: it is controlled by the Venetian holding company Otb – Only the brave – which has assets of approx six thousand employees and a turnover of 1.74 billion and profits of 105 million.

The founder of the successful brand told his story entrepreneurial experience – during an interview a The Espresso – revealing what are the cornerstones of his business strategy, which revolve around the value of the family; that of origin, which taught him the value of sacrifice and that which he created for himself, which “allowed him to remain young”.

On the financial future of the companythe entrepreneur from Veneto said: “I congratulate the Kering group, which is best in class, but Otb has its own way of conceiving the luxury pole, different from the French model, to preserve industrial identity and independence ”.

Then he specified: “I don’t like buying companies, because companies have a soul and they have to keep it. I prefer to put a stake in the companies I intend to bet on and ensure a minority presence in the shareholding structure of the supply chain companies, to allow the realities that become part of the Otb galaxy to grow from a financial point of view and beyond. There is no intention of creating a luxury pole. Because it already exists.”

Renzo Rosso: “I wanted my children to go to public school to come to terms with reality”

