Dieselgate, former Audi number one Rupert Stadler ready to confess

Dieselgate, former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler ready to confess to fraud

The former number one of the automotive group Audi, Rupert Stadlerwould be ready to to confess within the scope of the process on Dieselgate of the group Volkswagen. This was announced by the defender Thilo Pfordte himself, who stated that his client would accept the plea deal proposal of the Provincial Court. Stadler, who served as CEO from 2007 to 1018, will do so in exchange for the Suspension from the pena he was born in payment of a sum Of money equal to 1.21 million dollars, or approximately 1.1 million euros.

The accusation against the 60-year-old former CEO by the Regional Court of Monaco, following the manipulations of diesel engines discovered in the USA in 2015, it arrived in 2020 and consists of not having stopped the sale of diesel cars interested in Europe even after the US authorities had discovered the tampering with the engines. Accusation from which Stadler had defended himself by calling into question the engineers of the group, who according to him would not have discovered the scam.

But the court came to the conclusion that the manager should have admitted as early as July 2016 that the emission values ​​of diesel cars could be manipulated. Instead of stopping the illegal scheme and notifying business partners, Stadler continued to support the sale of the souped-up cars. The automotive giant Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that it had installed devices in 11 million group-brand vehicles that made them appear less polluting in laboratory tests than they actually were.

The terms of the agreement with the prosecutors are as follows: the statement will be released by Stadler within two weeks, after which the judge will decide whether this can be considered as a full confession. In this case, the former German top manager, who risks a definitive sentence of up to two years in prison, as mentioned, would see his sentence suspended.

