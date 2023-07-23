Title: Zheng Wenyu Implements Innovative Digital Reform for Grassroots Governance

By Dong Ying, Reporter

Hangzhou, China – In an effort to enhance grassroots governance, Zheng Wenyu, chief of the emergency command section at the Shangcheng District Social Governance Center, has successfully integrated innovative digital solutions into the daily operations of the center. The application of “clairvoyance” and “shunfeng ears” has revolutionized the way the district handles conflicts, disputes, and public opinions.

This groundbreaking approach is made possible by Zhejiang Province’s comprehensive digital reform. With the establishment of a unified catalog and data collection system, the province has created an integrated public data platform. Taking the lead, Shangcheng District applied for 12 essential data channels at the provincial level, enabling them to harness the power of digital transformation.

Through the collection of data from various channels, including police information, letters and visits, online public opinion, and contradictory information, Shangcheng District has constructed specialized sub-databases for personnel, enterprise, and event management. Zheng Wenyu explains, “After constructing these sub-databases, we have developed a data model that generates early warning information by analyzing and colliding the data. This allows us to effectively identify and address potential risks and hidden dangers.”

One practical application of this new system is the prioritization of issues reported by the masses or police in the urban area. By employing semantic analysis and automatic algorithms, the data model showcases property disputes, noise disturbances, and private wire-related problems as recurring themes. This enables the grassroots workers to focus 70 to 80% of their efforts on addressing these key issues and difficulties, ultimately ensuring more efficient governance.

The implementation of “clairvoyance” and “shunfeng ears” at the grassroots level has proven beneficial not only in increasing work efficiency but also in addressing problems swiftly. By deploying advanced digital technologies, Zheng Wenyu and his team have successfully eliminated numerous bureaucratic hurdles, providing a streamlined and effective approach to governance.

This significant development in grassroots governance is set to improve the overall quality of life for residents in Shangcheng District. As the district’s approach gains recognition, other regions and provinces in China are expected to follow suit, adopting digital applications to enhance their own governance systems.

In conclusion, Zheng Wenyu’s groundbreaking implementation of “clairvoyance” and “shunfeng ears” has truly revolutionized the way grassroots governance is conducted in Shangcheng District. As digital solutions continue to evolve, the potential for optimized governance and improved public services becomes increasingly promising.

