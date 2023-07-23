Nova Scotia, Canada Declares State of Emergency Due to Severe Flooding

State of Emergency Declared in Nova Scotia, Canada

Release time: 00:38, July 24, 2023 Source: China News Network

In the face of severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall, Nova Scotia, a coastal province in eastern Canada, declared a state of emergency on the evening of July 22 local time.

The state of emergency will last for two weeks. The government will decide whether to terminate or extend the state of emergency as appropriate.

A wide area of ​​the province has ushered in heavy rainfall since the 21st local time. Heavy rainfall and storms have severely damaged roads, bridges, dams, and other critical infrastructure.

Two incidents of cars being trapped by floodwaters were reported in the West Hantes area of ​​the province, resulting in the disappearance of 4 people, including 2 children.

Parts of the Halifax area received more than 200 millimeters of rainfall, more than twice the average for the same period. Images released by the media show that some sections of the highway around Halifax have become swamped. Many cars were abandoned in the water.

In addition to roads, some railway sections were also forced to close. A large number of flights were delayed or canceled.

Frequent lightning strikes also caused power supply interruptions in some areas. At one point, more than 70,000 households across the province were without power.

The government and emergency response teams are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to affected communities. Evacuation efforts are underway to ensure the safety of residents in high-risk areas.

Citizens are urged to comply with evacuation orders and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this difficult time. The government is advising residents to stay away from flooded areas, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed about weather updates and emergency alerts.

Local authorities are mobilizing resources to assess the extent of damage and initiate recovery efforts. The focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of residents, restoring critical infrastructure, and providing necessary assistance to those affected by the floods.

The current situation serves as a reminder of the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events caused by climate change. It highlights the need for continued efforts to mitigate and adapt to the challenges posed by climate-related disasters.

The international community has offered support and solidarity to Nova Scotia, recognizing the urgency of the situation and the importance of global cooperation in responding to climate emergencies.

(Produced by Qi Yiling)

Editor in charge: [Fu Zihao]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

