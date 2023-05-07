Digitization in medium-sized companies: “Welcome to the 21st century!”

The only thing that helps is a crisis, says Jessen. “Anything that increases the pressure on costs and quality.” Only then would decisive questions arise, such as: “What can actually be done more efficiently here? Is what was still good and right 20 years ago really up-to-date today?” In the case of Advitos, such an impulse was the corona crisis.

In fact, the Corona pandemic has not only advanced video chat providers in the market, but also the providers of digital HR software. Since the corona pandemic, HR departments have been taking a much more aggressive approach to the topic of digitization, reports Personio. In the first year alone, the number of customers almost doubled. Competitor HRworks also states that it has grown by around 30 percent per year in each of the last two years. “I do believe that Corona was an important driver there,” says HRworks boss Markus Schunk. “The fact that companies then realized, quite operationally: suddenly the employees are no longer all in the office, but spread out. They work from the home office, flexible working models, mobile working and all that stuff. How am I supposed to administrate now? How am I supposed to do that now?”