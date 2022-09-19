DJI Mavic 3 has a professional-grade Hasselblad camera, all-round obstacle avoidance, 46-minute long battery life, and stronger image transmission capabilities. 12,888 yuan, the threshold is really not low. However, the lower-priced “Mavic 3” may be coming soon. Recently, the WeChat public account “Aerial Photography Family” released a real picture of the so-called DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, which is the youth version of the Mavic 3.

According to its reported photos, it can be seen that the drone is equipped with the same main camera as the Mavic 3, with an equivalent focal length of 24 and a maximum aperture of f/2.8.Aerial photography family said that the current news is that 4/3″ CMOS will still be used.

In addition, it is reported that the DJI Mavic 3 Classic is positioned as a reduced version and a low-cost version, which is expected to fill the gap of 10,000 yuan after the retirement of the Mavic 2.

It is reported that the DJI Mavic 3 will be released in November 2021. It will introduce a dual camera system for the first time. The main camera is a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera.With a maximum 28x hybrid zoom telephoto camera, the price starts at 13,888 yuan (currently priced at 12,888 yuan).

DJI Mavic 3