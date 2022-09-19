Home Business DJI Mavic 3 Classic Youth Edition Exposure: The price of the same main camera of the Mavic 3 has been reduced – Hardware – Photographic Equipment
Business

DJI Mavic 3 Classic Youth Edition Exposure: The price of the same main camera of the Mavic 3 has been reduced – Hardware – Photographic Equipment

by admin
DJI Mavic 3 Classic Youth Edition Exposure: The price of the same main camera of the Mavic 3 has been reduced – Hardware – Photographic Equipment

DJI Mavic 3 has a professional-grade Hasselblad camera, all-round obstacle avoidance, 46-minute long battery life, and stronger image transmission capabilities. 12,888 yuan, the threshold is really not low. However, the lower-priced “Mavic 3” may be coming soon. Recently, the WeChat public account “Aerial Photography Family” released a real picture of the so-called DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, which is the youth version of the Mavic 3.

According to its reported photos, it can be seen that the drone is equipped with the same main camera as the Mavic 3, with an equivalent focal length of 24 and a maximum aperture of f/2.8.Aerial photography family said that the current news is that 4/3″ CMOS will still be used.

In addition, it is reported that the DJI Mavic 3 Classic is positioned as a reduced version and a low-cost version, which is expected to fill the gap of 10,000 yuan after the retirement of the Mavic 2.

It is reported that the DJI Mavic 3 will be released in November 2021. It will introduce a dual camera system for the first time. The main camera is a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera.With a maximum 28x hybrid zoom telephoto camera, the price starts at 13,888 yuan (currently priced at 12,888 yuan).

DJI Mavic 3

See also  Cameron Is Very Happy With Ubisoft's Avatar Game - Games - Ubisoft Ubisoft

You may also like

Dear bills, for construction companies increases of 1,230%...

State Reserve Frozen Meat Continues to Put Live...

Ftse Mib opens the octave positively, badly Saipem

Inflation suppression ECB officials: or continue to raise...

Allianz, the master starts again to make a...

Medical beauty theme plummeted | stock market |...

Wall Street weak pending Fed rate hike. New...

WeChat has not yet adapted to iPhone Smart...

Class action to stop Ilva, the European Court...

Why don’t mobile phone manufacturers test DXOMARK? CEO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy