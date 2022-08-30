Listen to the audio version of the article

The high bills push up the prices of the ski passes of the Dolomiti Superski, the largest Italian ski area.

For the next winter season, prices see an average increase of about 10%, in line with expected inflation, while it reaches 20% and more in comparison with the 2019-2020 season. Thus the daily in high season – for the weeks between Christmas, New Year, February and March – comes to cost 74 euros against 67 in the year 2021-2022 and 62 euros in 2019-2020. For the weekly for 6 days, in the same period, 373 euros will be spent against 313 in 2019-2020 (+ 19%). Seasonal increases are more contained for an adult who buys it after Christmas by spending 950 euros: 60 euros more than in the 2019-2020 season.

The consortium website has a note in evidence: “Prices may be subject to variations in the event of fiscal, currency, economic or social interventions”. It is the consequence of the record gas prices per megawatt hour recorded in Amsterdam.

On the cost of energy yesterday Massimo Garavaglia, outgoing Tourism Minister, raised the alarm. «The good performance of the tourist season is likely to be frustrated by the increase in energy costs. I believe that action is extremely urgent to mitigate the impact of the increase in energy costs on the budgets of tourism operators. I hope that a decision to this effect can arrive at a forthcoming Council of Ministers ». Garavaglia intends to propose a solution that provides for a tax credit on the increase in energy costs for tourism-spa and catering businesses.

Compared to the past this is the first time that the rates are published at the end of August, while they were usually made available to tour operators and online in early July.