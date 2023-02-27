On February 27, Dongfeng Honda officially released its new compact SUV modelOfficial image of HR-Vthis car is a sister model with Guangqi Honda ZR-V, and the price is bound to be not bad. As a reference,The price of ZR-V Zhizai is 159,900-195,900 yuan (fuel), 179,900-228,900 yuan (hybrid).

Talking about the HR-V itself, the shape of the car refers to the Japanese version. It has a shield-shaped air intake grille and a sharp headlight design, and incorporates a penetrating LED light source design in the front face. scheme.

In terms of body size,The length, width and height of HR-V are 4569/1840/1621 mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2655 mmpositioned between XR-V and CR-V, is an entry-level compact SUV,

The side shape of the car belongs to the standard SUV style. The overall shape is relatively slender and smooth, with certain light and shadow effects. The taillight part also adopts a penetrating style LED light source, which echoes the headlights.

declaration chart

The interior of the new car is unknown for the time being, but it is estimated that it will be on par with the ZR-V Zhizai. It is equipped with a new style three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a full LCD instrument panel, and a floating central control screen. The design is basically the same as that of the new generation Civic.

ZR-V interior drawing

It is worth mentioning that HR-V will also launch a gasoline version and a hybrid version for consumers to choose from. The two models have different styles inside the grille, and the brand logo of the hybrid model also adds a blue element.

The fuel version will be equipped with a 1.5T enginethe maximum engine power is 134kW (182 horsepower), the peak torque is 240 Nm, and the transmission system is matched with a CVT continuously variable transmission.

The hybrid version is equipped with Honda’s fourth-generation i-MMD hybrid system.It is composed of a newly developed 2.0L Arteson gold cycle engine (maximum thermal efficiency 41%) and dual motors, matched with E-CVT gearbox, WLTC comprehensive working condition fuel consumption can reach 5.13L/100km or 5.26L/100km depending on the model .