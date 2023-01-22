Earn up to 9 billion yuan! 300 Billion Internet Brokerage Leader Releases 2022 Performance Forecast | After-Hours Announcement Highlights



Focus today

[Oriental Fortune: It is estimated that the net profit in 2022 will be 8 billion to 9 billion yuan year-on-year change -6.46%~5.23%]

Oriental Fortune announced that it expects a net profit of 8 billion to 9 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year change of -6.46% to 5.23%. In 2022, due to factors such as the decline in the prosperity of the capital market, the scale of fund issuance and transactions will decrease year-on-year, and the revenue from corporate financial e-commerce services will decrease year-on-year. The company’s stock-based transaction volume was basically flat year-on-year, its market share was further improved, and its securities business-related income increased slightly year-on-year. The company’s total operating costs increased slightly year-on-year, and other income increased year-on-year. Xiaocai Note: Q3 net profit was 2.15 billion yuan. Based on this calculation, Q4 net profit is expected to be 1.406 billion yuan to 2.406 billion yuan, a quarter-on-quarter change of -34% to 12%.

[Focus Media: Net profit is expected to drop by 53%-54% year-on-year in 2022]

Focus Media announced that the net profit in 2022 is expected to be 2.771 billion-2.851 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 52.98%-54.3%. influences. Xiaocai Note: Q3 net profit was 727 million yuan. Based on this calculation, Q4 net profit is expected to be 640 million to 720 million yuan, a decrease of 1% to 12% from the previous month.

[Tibet Urban Investment: The joint stock company received the suspension of approval of the environmental impact report]

Tibet City Investment announced that Tibet Guoneng Mining Development Co., Ltd., a joint stock company, received the “About the Suspension of Approval for the Suspension of Approval of 60,000 tons of Lithium Salt Lake (Reconstruction and Expansion) in Ritu County, Tibet Autonomous Region (30,000 tons of industrial grade lithium hydroxide) ) Development and Utilization Project Environmental Impact Assessment Notice”, in view of the fact that the investigation of the current status of the first phase of the project is unclear, the investigation of the status quo of soil environmental quality and the impact analysis of the project implementation on the hydrological situation, water resources and water quality changes of the salt lake are insufficient, and it is not clarified Whether there are major remaining environmental problems within the scope of the evaluation, resulting in the analysis of the possible impact of the project implementation on the ecological environment and the countermeasures proposed in the Report are not targeted and effective enough to support administrative approval. Guoneng Mining received the suspension of approval for environmental impact assessment, which has no substantial impact on the company’s operating performance in the short term.

[Minsheng Bank: Sue Wuhan Central Company, Oceanwide Holdings and Lu Zhiqiang for over 7 billion yuan in compensation]

Minsheng Bank announced that Beijing Branch of Minsheng Bank filed a lawsuit against Wuhan Center Building Development Investment Co., Ltd., Wuhan Central Business District Co., Ltd., Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. and Lu Zhiqiang on the grounds of financial loan contract disputes. The borrowers Wuhan Central Company and Wuhan Central Company failed to perform their repayment obligations as agreed in the contract, and Oceanwide Holdings and Lu Zhiqiang failed to perform their guarantee obligations. Request to order the defendant to repay two loan principals of 3.972 billion yuan and 3.046 billion yuan and the corresponding interest and penalty interest.

[Shutaishen: STSA-1002 Injection Obtained Phase I Clinical (FDA) Study Summary Report]

Shutaishen announced that it has obtained the summary report of the phase I clinical trial (FDA) of STSA-1002 injection for the treatment of severe COVID-19 indications. The main purpose of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of STSA-1002 injection. The results of the phase I clinical trial showed that within the dose range proposed in the protocol, STSA-1002 was safe and well tolerated in healthy subjects, and its PK The parameters are close to linear kinetic characteristics, and the immunogenicity is low. STSA-1002 can significantly reduce C5a levels after administration, and the inhibitory effect on C5a is more durable as the dose increases.

[Risheng Dongfang: Received warning letter from Ningbo Securities Regulatory Bureau]

Risen Energy announced that the company recently received a decision from the Ningbo Securities Regulatory Bureau to issue a warning letter to the company. An employee of the company, Mr. Zhuang, said in the circle of friends on WeChat that the company’s energy storage business “has signed more than 4 GWh in 23 years”, and leaked the undisclosed information of listed companies in violation of regulations, which had a negative impact on the market. The company failed to effectively implement the management system related to information disclosure and standardize the behavior of employees, which violated the provisions of Article 3 of the “Administrative Measures for Information Disclosure of Listed Companies”. The company’s board of directors will carry out rectification according to the requirements of Ningbo Securities Regulatory Bureau, and form a rectification report as soon as possible.

Equity change

[Changling Hydraulic: planning to purchase 70% equity of Jiangyin Shangchi Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.]

Changling Hydraulic announced that the company is planning to purchase 70% of the equity of Jiangyin Shangchi Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. and raise supporting funds and related transactions by issuing shares and paying cash. Trading of the company’s securities will be suspended from the market opening on January 30, 2023, and is expected to be suspended for no more than 10 trading days.

[Shen Nandian A: Terminate the acquisition of about 55% equity of United Li & Fung]

Shen Nandian A announced that in view of the fact that the company could not reach an agreement with some terms of the transaction with United Li & Fung in the short term, it terminated the acquisition of about 55% of the shares of United Li & Fung.

Increase and decrease of holdings & repurchase

[National Chip Technology: Shareholders plan to reduce the company’s shareholding by no more than 10.68%]

Guoxin Technology announced that shareholders Tibet TEDA, Tianchuang Baoxin, Tianchuang Huaxin, and Wei Hongkun plan to reduce their holdings of no more than 10.68% of the company’s shares through centralized bidding and block transactions. Among the above-mentioned reduction entities, Tianchuang Baoxin, Tianchuang Huaxin and Wei Hongkun are persons acting in concert.

[Shenghong shares: Shareholder Sheng Jianming intends to reduce the shareholding by no more than 1.78%]

Shenghong shares announced that Sheng Jianming, a shareholder holding 7.12% of the shares, plans to reduce the company’s shares by a total of no more than 3.656 million shares (accounting for 1.78% of the company’s total share capital) within 6 months after 3 trading days through centralized bidding and block transactions.

[ArcherMind Technology: Shareholders plan to reduce holdings by no more than 2.63%]

ArcherMind announced that shareholders Scentshill Capital I, Limited and Scentshill Capital II, Limited will reduce their holdings by no more than 2.63%.

[You Ningwei: Shareholders intend to reduce their holdings by no more than 6.5%]

Uningwei announced that Taili Investment, Hantai Investment, Jiaxin Investment, and Shangkai Investment intend to reduce their holdings by no more than 6.5%.

Operating results

[MicroSemiconductors:Netprofitin2022isexpectedtodropbyabout91.72%year-on-year]

China Micro Semiconductor announced that the net profit in 2022 is expected to be about 65 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of about 91.72%. The sluggish demand in the consumer electronics market and the home appliance market has led to a significant decline in the company’s revenue and gross profit margin; in the first half of 2022, the share price of Acoustoelectronics Technology has dropped, resulting in a profit or loss of -32.2028 million yuan in the company’s fair value changes in 2022; the company’s layout of major appliances And the automotive electronic chip market, the R&D investment in 2022 will be about 126 million yuan, a substantial increase year-on-year.

[Tian Shun Wind Energy: Net profit is expected to drop by 50%-56% year-on-year in 2022]

Tianshun Wind Energy announced that it expects a net profit of 580 million to 650 million yuan in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 50.36% to 55.71%. The wind power industry is affected by the epidemic. In 2022, the total new installed capacity of onshore and offshore wind power will be 37.63GW, a year-on-year decrease of 21%. It is expected that the total installed capacity of the wind power industry in 2023 will be significantly improved compared with 2022. Tianshun Wind Power announced at the same time that 79 wind turbines of the 500MW wind power project in Xinghe County, Ulanqab City invested and built by Xinghe Tianjie, a wholly-owned subsidiary, were successfully connected to the grid at one time recently, realizing full-capacity grid-connected power generation.

[JinkoSolar:Netprofitisexpectedtoincreaseby133%-159%year-on-yearin2022]

JinkoSolar announced that the net profit in 2022 is expected to be 2.66 billion to 2.96 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 133.05% to 159.33%. While the shipment of photovoltaic modules increased, the dividends of N-type products were gradually released, achieving a substantial increase in revenue and profit compared with the same period of the previous year.

[GoodWe: Net profit in 2022 is expected to increase by 111%-153% year-on-year]

GoodWe announced that it expects to achieve a net profit of 590-710 million yuan in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 111.06% to 152.92%. During the reporting period, distributed energy storage showed explosive growth in the European market, and the company’s sales of energy storage inverters and energy storage batteries both increased significantly compared with the previous year.

Contract & project winning

[Hangke Technology: Signed a US$146 million lithium battery back-end equipment project contract]

Hangke Technology announced that Hong Kong Hangke, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, received a contract generated by BOSK through the bidding system. The contract is for the lithium battery post-processing equipment project purchased by BOSK in the expansion of Kentucky and Tennessee in the United States. . Hangke Technology also released a performance forecast. It is estimated that the net profit in 2022 will be 450 million to 550 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 91.39% to 133.93%.

other

【Fosun Pharma: Fubitai Bivalent Vaccine Approved as a Routine Imported Vaccine in Macau, China】

Fosun Pharma announced that the co-introduced mRNA novel coronavirus vaccine original strain/Omicron variant strain BA.4-5 bivalent vaccine (“Fubitai Bivalent Vaccine”) was approved as a routine imported vaccine in Macau, China. After this approval, those who are willing to vaccinate can receive the vaccine at qualified medical institutions approved by the Macau Health Bureau with the prescription of a local doctor (the scope of use will no longer be limited to the vaccination under the local government vaccination plan). The approval is expected to have a positive impact on the Group’s performance.

[Huabao: Yongchuan District Public Security Bureau implements residential surveillance at a designated location for actual controller Zhu Linyao]

Huabao shares announced that the Anyuan County Public Security Bureau has canceled the residential surveillance at the designated residence for the actual controller Zhu Linyao, and has taken bail pending trial. At the same time, the Yongchuan District Public Security Bureau of Chongqing City implemented residential surveillance at a designated location on Zhu Linyao according to law.