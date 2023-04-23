Economy: FDP party conference ended – new traffic light dispute threatened

Berlin (German news agency) – The FDP ended its three-day party conference in Berlin on Sunday after further application deliberations. After some controversial decisions on Saturday, which are likely to cause new disputes in the traffic light coalition, the last day dealt with applications for public service broadcasting (ÖRR) and foreign policy.

The party congress spoke out in favor of a far-reaching reform of the ÖRR. According to the will of the liberals, this should in future “concentrate on its brand and essence”. This includes above all the areas of information, education, advice and culture.