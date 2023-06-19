El Shaarawy brace: what a renewal with Roma! And very hot Greece with Ludovica Pagani

El Shaarawy and Ludovica Pagani, relax in Greece (Instagram ludovicapagani)

Stephan El Shaarawy and Roma relaunch their marriage that began 7 years ago (with a parenthesis in China between 2019 and 2021): the Faraone and the Giallorossi club they found an agreement to extend the contract expiring on 30 June. The Italian striker had several interesting offers (those from Turkish clubs were very rich) and for a few days there was even talk of a possible return to Milan (but before the corporate revolution wanted by Gerry Cardinale). The priority of Elsha however it has always been to stay at Roma, where he has done well in recent years proving to be an important player who has always been ready when Mourinho called him into question (7 goals and 2 assists this year in 29 appearances). And the white smoke, indeed yellow and red, has arrived: only the official status is missing renewal until 2025 (with an option for a third year) and salary that should be around 2.5 million net per season.

El Shaarawy in Greece with Ludovica Pagani. “Tell me about the perfect vacation”

Meanwhile El Shaarawy is enjoying a few days of well-deserved rest in view of the next season (la Rome will meet again in Trigoria between 8/10 July with the first friendly against Tottenham in Singapore and on the 29th then Wolverhampton in South Korea). The Pharaoh is spending his holidays between Ibiza and the island of Ios. And from the Cycladic paradise, Ludovica Pagani wrote a very sweet: “Tell me about a perfect holiday”. The beautiful influencer and television-radio presenter (graduated in Economics and Management) has posted some of her and video photos of her from Greece including a tender selfie with the Giallorossi striker who kisses her tenderly.

