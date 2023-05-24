Elections – Survey: Majority of Germans against lowering the voting age to 16 years

In a survey, the majority of Germans spoke out against lowering the voting age to 16. In a representative survey by the Insa institute for the ‘Bild’ (Wednesday edition), 62 percent of those questioned rejected or rather rejected the idea that German citizens aged 16 and over would be able to vote in federal elections in the future.

In a survey, a majority of Germans spoke out against lowering the voting age to 16. In a representative survey by the Insa Institute for the “Bild” (Wednesday edition), 62 percent of those questioned rejected or rather rejected the idea that German citizens aged 16 and over would be allowed to vote in federal elections in the future.

On the other hand, 27 percent were in favor or rather in favor of lowering the voting age. Seven percent did not care about this question and four percent could not or did not want to position themselves on it. Only Greens voters would welcome such a change in electoral law (48 percent). A lowering of the voting age at federal level was rejected by a majority of all other groups of voters (48 to 79 percent).

Even an extension of the legislative period to five instead of four years did not find a majority, as “Bild” further reported. 45 percent of those surveyed rejected it or rather rejected it. About a third (34 percent), on the other hand, found the rare choice good or rather good.

17 percent did not care about this issue and another five percent could not or did not want to provide any information.

“If politicians want a majority of Germans to lower the voting age and extend the legislative period in the federal government, they still have to do a lot of convincing,” said pollster and Insa boss Hermann Binkert of “Bild”. In a representative survey, 1001 German citizens aged 18 and over were interviewed by Insa between 19 and 22 May.

HOME PAGE