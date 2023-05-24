Environmental Activism and Nothing Else ~ A Green Future

Each of us has a reason that led him to become a blogger and a way that allowed him to get there. We all have ideas, opportunities and the same number of hours in a day, but it’s what we do with them that makes the difference. If I told you about my joy and my wonder when I was selected as a Mondologist and joined the large community of French-speaking bloggers, you might not believe me… But it’s worth telling you how I got there and what motivated me to get there.

This article is inspired by the story ofAmos Joel Yohane Traore entitled: “Sindou opened the doors of Mondoblog to me”.

You don’t need to become an environmental activist, climate activist, ambassador or contributor. Although there are many paths to achieving a dream, the most important thing is to find a vision and follow it. Having a clear objective is the most important thing because even having the best ship in the world, if the captain does not know where to go, this ship will wander in the middle of the waters and will never arrive anywhere. That’s how it works in life and for all things.

My story

As far as I am concerned, I had this vision in Kisangani. I finished my studies after the presidential elections of 2018. It was a period when the Democratic Republic of Congo had experienced many political problems. But the real problem was that everyone was disappointed with the election results, the country was suffering economically, environmentally and socially. Added to this were the problems of unemployment, load shedding, the miserable economic situation and, even worse, the consequences of climate change.

The DRC looked like a small place closed in on itself. I felt that I had to provide a solution. I did not see myself working only in a concession and following in the footsteps of my father, becoming a farmer. This is what my parents wanted but it was not my wish. Fortunately, one day, during a training on sustainable development organized by the Institut de la Francophonie pour le Développement Durable, I studied modules on green blogs and I immediately had this realization. It was what I wanted to do. I wanted to become a green blogger. I absolutely loved everything I had learned in this training.

The question was just how am I going to become a blogger? How am I going to create a blog? It was not a simple thing to create a blog and configure it with WordPress. But one day I was lucky enough to come across RFI’s Mondoblog contest. This opportunity made me discover the path to becoming a blogger.

An imminent danger

What drives me to write about this is the urgency. Since the 1950s, scientists have noticed a global warming trend. They say this warming trend is due to human expansion of the greenhouse effect, which occurs when the atmosphere traps heat from the Earth.

Since today’s society is ignorant of this danger, I got into climate activism for the sake of informing others. Believing that we all have an obligation to do something for our community, our planet and our species, I embarked on this healthy quest which is in itself a noble way to leave my mark in this world. We must serve a cause that is greater than ourselves because we all know that in the end we will be judged, not by what we have earned but by what we have given.

A noble way to leave your mark in this world

Since the day when science proved to me that not only our living environment is threatened, but also the human species itself is in danger, I have had this sense of responsibility. I felt compelled to give something back to science, to my species and to my planet. Because everything I know about the phenomena of climate change and environmental problems is thanks to science. In history, scientists have worked hard, people have fought and died to prove that climate change is real and that the human species and the planet are not as they are by themselves. So it’s our responsibility if we want to save this planet and our race to work for it and give something back to them.

Cala doesn’t matter if you are in Europe, Africa, Asia, America, Oceania or anywhere, you have something to give back to your planet. I remember the words of a great figure in American politics named Robert Sargent Shriver who said: “Destroy this mirror that always makes you see yourself and you will see beyond the mirror, you will see millions of people who need your help”. I saw these millions of people and I took every opportunity to give something back: I started campaigning for the fight against climate change with Greenpeace Africa, I became an awareness-raiser for the protection of environment and biodiversity conservation with Global Youth Biodiversity Network Africa, then Youth Talks Ambassador to make the voice of young people heard and finally contributor at SolarEyes International to promote renewable energies. The desire to give back being great, today I am part of the great community of French-speaking bloggers of Mondoblog.

Now or never

At first, I didn’t know how to get my blog, but when I came across the offer from Radio France Internationale, I didn’t wait any longer. I said to myself : “If not now, when will it be?” “. For the sake of giving back, on February 12, 2023 I submitted my application writing a short essay on climate change. This is how the village of Sindou did for Amos Joël Yohane Traore, my desire to give back through activism and leave my mark in this world opened the door to the tenth season of Mondoblog March 23, 2023. Through this article, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Radio France Internationale and the Mondoblog platform for trusting me and giving me the chance to join the large community of French-speaking bloggers.

Whatever the reason and the means that allowed you to become Mondblogueur or Mondoblogueuse, I look forward to reading it in the comments.