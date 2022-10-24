The expensive bill also weighs on the new green mobility and risks making it more expensive than the traditional one. This is what the numbers reveal: to charge the electric car today you spend 161% more than a year ago. The data comes from the analysis carried out by Facile.it, which examined the consumption of some electric models and compared them with similar vehicles powered by petrol or diesel.

“The rise in energy costs also risks damaging electric mobility. Twelve months ago, for all the simulations carried out, the electric car was clearly the cheapest from the point of view of fuel costs with an expense that, depending on the model, was between 50% and 70% lower than the versions petrol and diesel, ”explain the Facile.it experts. «Due to the increases in the price of energy, however, today not only is this no longer the case, but even, in some cases, it costs more to refuel an electric car than a traditional car. And if, instead of recharging from the home socket, you wanted to connect to a column on the street, the prices would be even higher. “To do the analysis *, the comparator examined 3 car models in the full electric, diesel and petrol versions , taking into consideration the consumption declared by the car manufacturers (based on the WLTP mixed cycle) and the prices of energy and fuel. For electricity, the cost of a home recharge was considered, using the prices in force in the protected market in October 2021 and October 2022 as a reference value, while for petrol and diesel the average values ​​of the price per column were used. in September 2021 and in the last week of September 2022.

The subcompact segment B

The first analysis concerned a utility car, segment B, with a displacement of 100-136 hp. In the diesel version the car has an autonomy of 24.4 km / l, on petrol 19.6 km / l while the electric one travels 6.3 km / kWh. Considering a journey of 1,000 km, the diesel engine turns out to be, from the point of view of full fuel, the cheapest one: 71 euros are enough, while for petrol it takes 83 euros. kilometers indicated, needs 85 euros of electricity.

The C-segment sedan

The second simulation examined a sedan car, segment C, engine capacity 130-150 HP, in the diesel (22.5 km / l), petrol (18.7 km / l) and electric (6.6 km / l) versions. kWh). Also in this case the vehicle that costs less in fuel is the diesel one; to travel 1,000 km the motorist spends 77 euros, while with the electric car it takes 80 euros. The least efficient in this case is the petrol model which costs 88 euros.

The segment D sedan

The third simulation is the only one where the electric model is still today the most convenient in terms of refueling. For the simulation a sedan car, segment D, engine capacity 249-286 HP, in the petrol versions Mild-Hybrid (13.2 Km / l), diesel Mild-Hybrid (16.1 Km / l) and electric (5.4 Km / kWh). Considering a mileage of 1,000 km in this case, the electric car, as mentioned, turns out to be the cheapest: only 99 euros of electricity are needed, while for the diesel one you need 108 euros of fuel and for the petrol one even 124 euros.