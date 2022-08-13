Electricity bills are crashing under high temperature, some people spend 5,000 a month on air conditioners – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature red warning at 18:00 on the 12th. Many Shanghai netizens started to PK electricity bills: one or two thousand less, and five or six thousand more. According to CCTV news reports, recently, the highest temperature in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei and other places has reached or exceeded historical extremes. It is expected that in the next 10 days, there will be continuous high temperature weather in Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin and other areas. The Central Meteorological Observatory will continue to issue a high temperature red warning at 06:00 on August 13.

After comprehensive research and emergency consultation, the bureau leaders issued an order at 9:30 on August 13, the China Meteorological Administration Office, Disaster Reduction Department, Forecast Department, Observation Department, Meteorological Center, Climate Center, Satellite Center, Information Center, Numerical Forecasting Center , detection center, public service center, shadow center, publicity and science center (newspaper), service center, and Huafeng Group have been upgraded to high temperature level III emergency response.

Relevant provincial meteorological bureaus will initiate or adjust emergency response at the corresponding level based on actual research and judgment. All units must do all the work in strict accordance with the emergency response work process for meteorological disasters, strengthen on-duty duty, do a good job in monitoring, forecasting and early warning of high temperature weather, and report important situations to the China Meteorological Administration in a timely manner.

At the same time, Jiangsu, Henan, Shanghai, Hubei, etc. have all issued high temperature red warnings, and the temperature is generally above 40 degrees.

The weather is getting hotter and hotter, everyone’s demand for air conditioners is increasing, and electricity bills will naturally go up. Now many netizens are still posting their electricity bills on social platforms. in more than 5000.

Some PC players even said sadly that the high power consumption caused by the high performance of graphics cards and processors has also increased the cost of electricity bills, so do you feel the same?

As of August 11, Shanghai has had 38 high-temperature days this summer, and 6 extremely hot days with a temperature of ≥40°C, making it the year with the most days of ≥40°C. How much did your home spend on electricity last month?