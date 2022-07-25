Home Business elon musk moglie sergey brin nicole shanahan
At the origin of the divorce request made by the co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin, against his wife Nicole Shanahan, married only four years ago, there is a brief relationship between the woman and Elon Musk, last December in Miami. For this reason, the two tech billionaires suddenly and furiously broke up their longtime friendship. This was revealed by people close to Musk al Wall Street Journal: But the quarrel between the two – writes the WSJ exclusively – is evidently just one of a series of personal problems that Musk has faced as he tries in court to withdraw his $ 44 billion offer for Twitter Inc.

Musk’s latest public images portray him bathing in Mykonos. But this time it is not these images that make people talk about him, nor his heritage, nor the fact that he probably brought the number of children he has scattered around the world to 10 – as underlined by the Wall Street Journal. I’m not even the attacks on the Democrats, and not even the accusations paradoxically following the praise of Trump, or the takeover of Twitter followed by the daring retreat motivated by legal justifications for rethinking. What is talked about in these hours is the relationship with Nicole Shanahan.

The friendship between Musk and Brin had lasted for over 15 years. Often the first was hosted at his friend’s house at the end of his interminable days at Tesla or SpaceX: in 2008, when Tesla was in danger of bankruptcy, the co-founder of Google from Russia lent the entrepreneur part of the money that allowed him not to end up in bankruptcy. In 2015 Musk then gave Brin one of the first Tesla specimens. Friendship now abruptly broken by the betrayal that would be consummated in Florida during one of the Art Basel events.

Elon Musk gives up buying Twitter, the social network announces a lawsuit

Alberto Simoni

Meanwhile – including complaints of harassment that he denies and announcements of scattered children (the ninth and tenth) – the legal matter that has seen Musk in the spotlight for some months now also continues. The Delaware Court of Chancellery has already expressed the decision to proceed with an expedited trial for the litigation starring Twitter and the billionaire, after the step backwards on the $ 44 billion acquisition of the company. Twitter had filed a motion to speed up the timing and a request for the trial to be held in 4 days in September. Twitter’s social media attorney William Savit had highlighted how the continuing uncertainty that looms over the company “inflicts damage on Twitter every day, every hour and every day.” “Musk has been and remains contractually obliged to do his best to conclude this agreement,” said Savitt. What he is doing is the exact opposite; it is sabotage ».

Mutual friends have always reported to the Wall Street Journal that, after Nicole Shanahan’s betrayal, Musk would have blatantly apologized to his friend, even kneeling at his feet. The co-founder of Google simply took note of the alleged repentance complete with a request for forgiveness but does not seem to have changed course: he confirmed the divorce request, with the addition of the contestation of Nicole’s request for a billion dollars, and in addition the order to the managers of his assets to sell all stakes in Musk’s companies.

