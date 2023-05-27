Energy Union considers Habeck’s proposals for the heating law to be implausible

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Union considers the improvement in the controversial heating law announced by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck to be implausible. “How many improvements is that now, he can write a children’s book about it: Habeck and the 100 improvements,” said Alexander Dobrindt, Vice President of the Union faction, to the T-Online news portal.

The predicate “better” fits just as little as “good” to Habeck’s policy. The law is “botched up, messed up, crazy” from start to finish and therefore belongs “in the bin,” he added. Dobrindt also made allegations against the traffic light coalition partner FDP: “The FDP is not only a great disappointment for me, I would have expected them to try to prevent the left-green nonsense of the traffic light government.” At the moment one has the impression that they are happy to play along as the yellow crew on the “left-green ship of fools”, according to the CSU regional group leader.

Dobrindt defended the choice of words “Heating Prohibition Act” in connection with the planned reform. “The term Heating Prohibition Act is correct because the draft law is not open to all technologies, but bans heating systems for the future: from next year, the installation of wood and pellet heating systems in new buildings will be prohibited.” So it is in the law and “many other unreasonableness” for the citizens as well. The “heating ban law” makes people in Germany poor.

In the opinion of the CSU politician, the affair surrounding former State Secretary Patrick Graichen is not yet over for the Economics Minister. “The processing of the Habeck affair is not over yet,” announced Dobrindt. The opposition will continue to examine what mistakes there have been. “That’s why an investigative committee may ultimately be necessary to investigate Robert Habeck’s responsibility.” In this context, Dobrindt once again accused the minister of not only allowing a “system of insufficient distance between lobbying and state administration, but quite obviously promoting it”. Meanwhile, Left Party leader Dietmar Bartsch welcomed Habeck’s announcement: “It’s good that after months of ideology and narrow-mindedness, a pragmatic approach is now being pursued,” he told the newspapers of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Sunday edition). “Insight is the first step to recovery,” he added. It is long overdue to stretch the schedule and to start with the new buildings when switching to the heating system. Bartsch also praised the package of measures announced by Habeck for the expansion of local and district heating. “Of course, public heat planning must be in place at the beginning of the heat transition, millions of households could save themselves questionable heat pumps if there was a functioning local heat network.” The fact that this is only now being discussed is a “serious omission”. Bartsch criticized the previous political process with the heating law as “pure chaos”. “After the gas levy, this was the minister’s second big buck.” Now “nothing can go wrong”. Robert Habeck’s credit was “used up,” warned the Left Party leader.

