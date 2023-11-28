Eni: agreement with Open EP for regular gas transit in case of emergency

Eni and the Swiss company Open Energy Platform AG (Open EP) have entered into an agreement to guarantee the flow of gas to Switzerland and Italy even in the event of interruptions or significant reductions in gas flows from Germany. The Six-legged Dog made this known in a press release which specifies that the agreement favors the efficient use of the Swiss Transitgas transport infrastructure in relation to both the flows of gas from France to Italy through Switzerland and the safety of gas supply in Switzerland.

The agreement enters into force on 2 December 2023 and will be valid until 30 September 2024. For the entire period of the commercial agreement, the Swiss authorities will not adopt any restrictive measures on the rights held by Eni on gas transport capacities through Switzerland .

This initiative, explains Eni, is part of the commitment to strengthening cooperation between Italy and Switzerland, stipulated in the joint declaration on the topic of energy security signed last 6 July 2023 by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and the Federal Department of ‘Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications of the Swiss Confederation.

Share this: Facebook

X

