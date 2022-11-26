Home Business Eni and BF, agreement signed to develop an agro-industrial supply chain for energy use
Eni and BF, agreement signed to develop an agro-industrial supply chain for energy use

The important collaboration agreement was signed today by BF and Eni which kicks off the recovery of the first hectares at a national level for the development of crops for energy use in Italy, recovering degraded, abandoned or polluted land, without entering into competition with the supply chain food. The operation was announced with a note.

“The alliance between Eni and BF is consolidated with Progetto Italia which demonstrates the essential role of agriculture in the diversification of energy sources. In addition to the research and development activities of the joint venture in our company in Sardinia, today we are giving life to a new initiative which involves the study and subsequent production of the first 2,000 national hectares of land used for the cultivation of oilseeds. The project will make it possible to enhance abandoned areas of the country, recovering them and inserting them in a virtuous circuit which at the same time will give Italian agricultural entrepreneurs new opportunities for differentiation of their activities”, declared Federico Vecchioni, CEO of BF Spa.

