Enrica Chicchio and “sentimental mourning”: this is who Schlein’s color schemer is

Enrica Chicchio, the image consultant of the secretary dem Schlein

The interview given by Elly Schlein a Vogue Italy has revealed the name of who is behind the new one turning point of the Pd secretary in terms of style. It’s about Enrico Chicchioprofession: personal shopper e image consultant, as she herself reports in the presentation bio on social channels.

grain she is originally from Cividale del Friuli, but has lived in Bologna for some time. In a 2019 interview released to the blog Extraordinary people he had in fact told of being left from the province of Udine at the age of 18: “Living in an environment full of stimuli is fundamental, but it is also true that if you’re not good inside, you’re not good anywhere”. After having worked for about 15 years in the contemporary art sector, today the Schlein’s image consultant is 42 years old and is an established professional; given that, after the “boost” revelation of her dem secretary, the request for her-her services among the 140 and 400 euros according to what a Republic – can only skyrocket.

Subscribe to the newsletter

