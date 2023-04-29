NBA, results: Lakers close ahead of Jack Nicholson. Sacramento hit in San Francisco

Before the eyes of Jack Nicholson, who appeared after almost two years of absence back on the sidelines like in the Showtime days of Magic and Kareem and those of Shaq and Kobe’s three-peat, the Los Angeles Lakers sweep away the Memphis Grizzlies from these playoffs, materializing as they had to the 3-1 advantage gained in the first two home episodes and threatened by a complex Game 5 loss in Tennessee. The yellow-purples mentally and physically dominated the game right from the start, but dug a very deep groove in the game in the 3rd period, scoring 41 points against the Grizzlies who no longer seemed to really want to believe it. It was a convincing and structured performance by the Lakers, with the masterful Austin Reaves (11 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks) and a formidable D’Angelo Russell (31 points, 5/9 from three) to create and inspire from the dribble, embroidering the parquet with ideas and unpredictability. And then Anthony Davis (16 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks), spectacular in the paint and decisive in the most important moment of the match, between the 2nd and 3rd quarters, and finally LeBron James, who finished with 22 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds showing the usual boundless confidence in himself and, above all, in his teammates. Coach Darvin Ham’s team showed perhaps the best match of the series in terms of executions, pace and content expressed, exalting themselves through a wonderfully balanced and enthralling basketball. These Lakers, if they play with this awareness and with this synchronism on the role that each player must play on the pitch, will be extremely dangerous for everyone. Memphis fenced off the performance clearly and, despite some alibis, not excusable. And it’s not right to talk only about singles, even if Ja Morant (10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals) shot 3/16 from the field, Desmond Bane 5/16 and Jaren Jackson Jr. 3/12, but it is more appropriate to note the fact that this team is not yet ripe to play a leading role in the playoffs. Because behind so much bravado, and sometimes it’s needed in the NBA to emerge, a little insecurity in one’s means is hidden, not too well. Here, the Grizzlies have disunited, they have exposed their fragility, and when you play against champions like LeBron and Davis at this level you just can’t afford it. The Los Angeles Lakers’ opponent will come out of the game 7 winner between the Kings and Warriors.