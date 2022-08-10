Entering the countdown, Samsung's new folding screen products will be announced globally at 21:00 tonight

If the folding screen is the forefront of smartphones, then Samsung can be said to be at the “leading edge”. In 2019, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was born, and after three years of continuous breakthrough innovation and meticulous polishing, now the folding screen mobile phone has entered the mainstream market, and has become more and more consumers will pay attention to it. , favorite and purchased categories.

Tonight at 21:00, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked conference is about to be unveiled. Samsung has “expressed” that the folding screen mobile phone will be the protagonist of this conference through the promotional video. Looking forward to what new highlights this new folding screen flagship will bring. Before the answer is officially announced, let’s sort out what everyone expects from this upcoming new flagship.





It can be seen from Samsung’s official website that the theme of this conference is “born superior”, and the warm-up video of the conference also revealed that two folding screen products will be the protagonists of this conference. Beyond that, Samsung didn’t give any more clues. However, the texture of the two mobile phones in the warm-up video where the light and shadow complement each other has given everyone the first expectation: design.

In addition to the basic appearance requirements for the design of folding screen products, consumers also hope that the products can be lighter and thinner, and can make the best use of the two screens to maximize their value. The shape of the folding screen determines that the factors that need to be considered for its appearance innovation are more complex, and the requirements for materials and processes are also higher.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Since the release of the first generation of Galaxy Fold, Samsung has been committed to continuously polishing the design of products with the latest technology, which not only brings progress in the parameter level, but also introduces new elements such as under-screen cameras into folding screen products, allowing the user experience more comfortable. So this time, behind the mysterious and stunning shape of Samsung’s new generation of folding screen products, whether the fuselage design will be further optimized, or even lighter and thinner, is an exciting point to watch.

Everyone’s second expectation for this new product is the improvement of productivity attributes, or the improvement of the exclusive interactive experience of folding screens, and this is also the focus of Samsung’s continuous efforts to polish after the launch of folding screen products. Innovative experiences such as the groundbreaking vertical interactive mode allow the folding screen to give full play to its morphological advantages. In addition, the introduction of the S Pen since its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, can be said to have greatly improved productivity, while also helping more imagination and creativity become a reality. Therefore, it is also worth paying attention to whether this new product will bring new surprises in terms of productivity and exclusive interactive experience of folding screens.





In addition, in Samsung’s official warm-up video, there is another detail, that is, the flashing camera. Does this mean that the upcoming new products will have surprises in terms of images? You must know that many consumers are currently “not demanding” about the image experience of folding screen mobile phones. If the upcoming new folding screen products can achieve a breakthrough in the image experience, it is likely to give users who pay attention to the image experience an additional start. reason. Imagine if the unique and diverse shooting methods of the folding screen can further optimize the imaging quality, it is worth looking forward to.





In addition to the above points, according to the experience of previous years, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked conference itself is also a visual feast worth watching. It is said that at tonight’s press conference, Samsung will integrate the essence of the previous online and offline press conferences to bring a more gorgeous feast to the audience, plus new products that can feast your eyes. I believe tonight It will definitely be full of highlights. It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy New Product Pioneer Program has been announced on the Samsung Online Store at 21:55 on August 10, so users who want to experience early adopters and get priority shipping rights, remember to go to the press conference. The Samsung online mall is the first time to place an order, and experience the upgrade and innovation of the new generation of Samsung folding screen mobile phones one step ahead.



