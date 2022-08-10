Original title: Yang Chen led the U17 national football team to conduct training in Yuxi, Yunnan, and we or the first group advanced to the U17 Asian Cup

The Chinese U17 men’s football team will assemble in Yuxi, Yunnan on August 10. The whole team will start the fourth training camp this year under the leadership of Yang Chen. The training list includes 28 players, of which 7 are from the Genbao training base, including Ouyang Jiaxin and Kuai Jiwen, Liming, Liu Tiecheng, Liu Lei, Zhang Junjie and Chen Leyun who are currently playing for the Haigang team. Hubei Football Association Xinghui Youth Training Academy contributed five players to the training camp. Since this batch of training players are players in the 06 age group, they are players after Chinese football began to vigorously develop the construction of the youth training system and school football. The football population base among this group of players is very large, and of course they are also the hope of Chinese football.

This team of 28 U17 national youth training players led by Yang Chen is currently in Yunnan Yuxi season, and then they will go to Japan for overseas training. The whole team will go to Australia to participate in the U17 Asian Cup. In fact, due to the more and more outstanding authors of the construction of the Chinese men’s football youth training system and the development of campus football in full swing in recent years, the population base of our outstanding young players has been expanding year by year. As early as 2004, the players belonged to Chinese football or the first batch of players after vigorously developing campus football. And this batch of U17 national youth teams born after 2006 has a huge population base of excellent football.

The goal of our training camp this time is only one, and that is to strive for good results in the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers in October this year, and strive to advance to the U17 Asian Cup main match. And this group of annual salary teams is a group of players who are optimistic. Their fighting power is very strong. And Yang Chen is a player who once stayed in the Bundesliga Lankefer club team. He is the first Chinese men’s football team to study abroad in the top five European leagues. He was also awarded the title of “Legend of the Bundesliga”. Not only does he have a wealth of game experience to impart to young players, but it can also set an example for young players. See also Yuzuru Hanyu and Chen Wei both participated in the design, and the average price of the Winter Olympics figure skating uniforms is $3,000 – IT and Sports – cnBeta.COM According to the plan, the Chinese U17 men’s football team will go to Japan to train in Yuxi, Yunnan. We will get multiple high-quality games in Japan to improve the combat effectiveness. Then go to Australia to participate in the Asian Cup. As we have been missing some games in recent years, we are not sure where we are in the same age group in Asia, but we will try our best to get the best results. Our goal at the beginning of the team was to rush into the main match of the Asian Junior Championship. In fact, players in the 2004 age group had previously rushed into the Asian Junior Championship under the leadership of Antonio and Shao Jiayi. It’s just that the AFC at that time did not hold the Asian Junior Games as scheduled. And this group of young players in the 2006 age group is even more excellent. They are excellent players who have been cultivated under the condition that our youth football league operation is more complete and the youth training system is better built. Our strength is still very strong. Moreover, this group of U17 men’s football team led by Yang Chen will allow the team to play several high-quality games in each training camp in recent years to improve their combat effectiveness. It has even been divided into two teams for high-quality warm-up matches. Our group of young players is very strong. At the same time, the Genbao Youth Training Base has delivered a large number of outstanding players to national teams at all levels in recent years. See also The Chinese Super League restarts the Guangzhou division, does not open the stands, and the championship group competition is closed. In the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers, our opponents are Australia, Cambodia and Northern Mariana Islands. The Cambodian team and the Northern Mariana Islands team are both weak teams, while the Australian U16 men’s football team lost 2-3 to Myanmar in the Southeast Asian Championship, and then lost to Cambodia 2-4. We can see that. The young team of the Australian men’s football team is not as strong as their adult team. Our hope of defeating them is still very high. The Chinese U17 men’s football team has a solid foundation compared to the youth training, a large population of excellent footballers, and a strong coaching ability. It is very likely that we will successfully compete in the U17 Asian Cup with the first result in the group in the qualifiers. And rushing into the Asian Junior Championship is only the first step, and we will move forward step by step in the direction of the first-class in Asia. What do you think of the U17 National Youth Team preparing for the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers under the leadership of Yang Chen? Please leave your opinion in the comments section below.Return to Sohu, see more

