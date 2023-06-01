European, 20% or Schlein goes home. Pd, the maneuvers of Orlando and Franceschini

At the 2024 European Championships Schlein everything is on the line

Analyzing the electoral defeat of the Democratic Party, many missed a sentence of the former minister Andrew Orlandoaccording to which the party “must have a leadership group capable of taking this step”.

According to rumors collected by Affaritaliani.it there would be in particular two names of the secretariat chosen by Elly Schlein: the first is Marta Bonaffoni, coordinator of the secretariat, the second is Igor Taruffi, head of the organization who comes from Sel and joined the Democratic Party only a few days before the very delicate assignment. The two, according to the interpretations that are made at home Dem, for Orlando (and not only him) would be inadequate and not up to par.

For the moment, the secretary is going ahead calmly and as she said yesterday on social media “to those who think it’s over, I’m just saying that we’ve only just begun”. But behind the scenes, within the corpaccione of the party movements are already taking place and the background is wasted. The malignant interpretation of the ex-minister’s interview yesterday with Repubblica Dario Franceschini “Let’s not make the mistake of cageing Schlein”) is that according to the leader of Area Dem the secretary is weak so it is useless to attack her, we keep her (we managers of the old guard, ed.) in check.

In any case, barring sensational errors or internal revolts by the parliamentary groups with respect to the indications of the leader elected with the primaries, the horizon is that of the 2024 European elections. slime everything is played. His dream, which at the moment appears unrealizable, is to overtake the Brothers of Italy and become the first Italian party. But, in fact, at the moment it appears only a dream. Within the party – according to ad Affaritaliani.it – the Maginot Line is 20%.

