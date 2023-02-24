Home Business European stock markets open the last session of the week higher. German GDP revised downwards
Business

European stock markets open the last session of the week higher. German GDP revised downwards

by admin
European stock markets open the last session of the week higher. German GDP revised downwards

Positive start in Europe, on the day of the first anniversary of the outbreak of war in Ukraine and with the focus always on economic data to assess the trajectory of monetary policy.

The Euro Stoxx50 index starts trading up 0.4%; while in Milan, the Ftse Mib index is currently at 27,400 points, up by 0.4%.

Purchases also on the Frankfurt Dax40 index which is close to 15,500 points, up 0.2%; but also on the French Cac40 and the Spanish Ibex, up by 0.7%.

On the bond side, the Btp/Bund spread stands at 180 basis points, slightly down on yesterday’s close.

On the macro front, the final reading of German GDP has been revised downwards, showing a contraction of 0.4% on a quarterly basis, compared to -0.2% in the preliminary estimate, and +0.3% on an annual basis, compared to +0.5% of the preliminary estimate. Today’s macroeconomic agenda foresees the publication of the Fed’s preferred parameter to monitor US inflation, ie the core PCE, which will take place at 14.30 Italian time.

See also  Cook's response to China's official website price cut: "It has nothing to do with clearing inventory" - People - Tim Cook

You may also like

Inflation at 2% an untouchable dogma, but if...

Beatings in high school, Mattarella: “Civilization is a...

Cariplo Foundation: Giovanni Azzone towards the presidency

The net inflow of funds in the defense...

Camila Giorgi new queen of Mexico: the tennis...

Russian propaganda arrives in two kindergartens in Milan....

Giusy Meloni scores: queen on the night of...

Mattarella sticks the majority and calls the government...

Revealed Model 3 facelift: Interior upgrade, radar return,...

Cospito remains at 41-bis: Cassation rejects the appeal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy