Positive start in Europe, on the day of the first anniversary of the outbreak of war in Ukraine and with the focus always on economic data to assess the trajectory of monetary policy.

The Euro Stoxx50 index starts trading up 0.4%; while in Milan, the Ftse Mib index is currently at 27,400 points, up by 0.4%.

Purchases also on the Frankfurt Dax40 index which is close to 15,500 points, up 0.2%; but also on the French Cac40 and the Spanish Ibex, up by 0.7%.

On the bond side, the Btp/Bund spread stands at 180 basis points, slightly down on yesterday’s close.

On the macro front, the final reading of German GDP has been revised downwards, showing a contraction of 0.4% on a quarterly basis, compared to -0.2% in the preliminary estimate, and +0.3% on an annual basis, compared to +0.5% of the preliminary estimate. Today’s macroeconomic agenda foresees the publication of the Fed’s preferred parameter to monitor US inflation, ie the core PCE, which will take place at 14.30 Italian time.