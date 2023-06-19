Home » Europe’s response to China’s “Silk Road”
Business

Europe’s response to China’s “Silk Road”

by admin

The Chinese government has been working on the Silk Road project for years. The aim of the project is, on the one hand, to develop the Chinese economy in such a way that it rises from the so-called extended workbench of Western companies to the top of the global production and value chains. On the other hand, the Chinese government wants to strengthen its political influence on a global level. So far, the Chinese government has had some success with this strategy.

Until recently, the European Union watched this development rather passively. But the EU has now become active: In autumn 2021, the EU Commission announced the Global Gateway Initiative as a European answer to the Silk Road project. By 2027, 300 billion euros are to flow into this EU infrastructure project on a global scale.

In an interview with political scientist Svea Koch, FR editor Tobias Schwab took stock of the developments to date and the risks of this ambitious project.

See also  Anti-money laundering penalty for the first securities company in the new year: Zhongtian Securities was fined 1.37 million yuan jqknews

You may also like

Power2Drive 2023: E-charging solutions from Zaptec receive positive...

El Shaarawy brace: what a renewal with Roma!...

Heating law: Obligation to connect district heating Open:...

Preview BoE, PGIM Fixed Income: further rate hikes...

ABC-CAIC Fund and China Securities Index Co., Ltd....

Stock preview for the new stock exchange week:...

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecasts in China. Stock...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

In search of companies Stars of the South:...

õ縺Ƶ¸ ĝսӭġ_йҾŻ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy