Eurovita, class action risk against banks for policies

Codacons announces the class action on Eurovita

On the Eurovita case, the insurance company commissioned by IVASS which has also ordered the blocking of the redemptions of life policies until 30 June, intervenes Codacons, which is studying the possible legal actions to protect the policyholders. 353,000 Italian customers are involved in the Eurovita affair which puts 15.3 billion euros of funds invested through the policies placed by the company at risk.

“A very delicate situation – explains the association – to which an attempt is being made in these hours to find a solution that can guarantee the interests of investors. A not simple path that could end up with economic damages for the subjects who hold the 413,000 policies at risk”.

For this reason Codacons, if an adequate solution is not found to protect the policyholders who have invested your money in the Eurovita policeis ready to take the field and initiate all the necessary legal initiatives, including a class action against banks, consultants and intermediaries who have placed the policies to the public and therefore have direct responsibilities towards customers.