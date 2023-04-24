Home » Eurovita, class action risk against banks for policies
Business

Eurovita, class action risk against banks for policies

by admin

Codacons announces the class action on Eurovita

On the Eurovita case, the insurance company commissioned by IVASS which has also ordered the blocking of the redemptions of life policies until 30 June, intervenes Codacons, which is studying the possible legal actions to protect the policyholders. 353,000 Italian customers are involved in the Eurovita affair which puts 15.3 billion euros of funds invested through the policies placed by the company at risk.

Read also: The Eurovita case has discouraged investment in funds

“A very delicate situation – explains the association – to which an attempt is being made in these hours to find a solution that can guarantee the interests of investors. A not simple path that could end up with economic damages for the subjects who hold the 413,000 policies at risk”.

For this reason Codacons, if an adequate solution is not found to protect the policyholders who have invested your money in the Eurovita policeis ready to take the field and initiate all the necessary legal initiatives, including a class action against banks, consultants and intermediaries who have placed the policies to the public and therefore have direct responsibilities towards customers.

See also  Ukraine, PayPal suspends payment services in Russia. The letter to the government of Kiev

You may also like

First Republic Bank plans to lay off up...

De Puyfontaine dismisses Labriola: “We need a new...

Tesla price drop reduces profits: Musk wants to...

Superbonus and credit transfer in 10 years: rules...

After CS takeover by UBS – Credit Suisse...

Wall Street, subdued opening: Dow Jones up +0.2%

Thyssenkrupp boss Merz gives up

Generali, increasingly Italian shareholders: foreign shareholders drop to...

These banks have the highest overnight and fixed-term...

After CS takeover by UBS – the patient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy