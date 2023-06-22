Economy warning strike in summer holidays?

EVG goes to ballot on unlimited strikes at the railways

As of: 4:13 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

Collective bargaining failed again

The railway union EVG has declared collective bargaining with Deutsche Bahn to have failed. She announced that the wage increase offered by the state-owned company was too low and that the 27-month period was clearly too long.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

After the failed collective bargaining round with Deutsche Bahn, the railway workers’ union EVG wants to go on strike again. You will call for a ballot on unlimited strikes, she announced on Thursday.

Indefinite strikes with numerous train cancellations may still threaten the railways in the summer. The federal board of the railway and transport union (EVG) decided on Thursday in Berlin to let the members decide in a ballot, as the German press agency learned. The passengers of Deutsche Bahn and also the competing companies could face restless weeks.

On Wednesday evening, the collective bargaining committee of the EVG had the collective bargaining with Deutsche Bahn declared failed. She justified the demolition by saying that the salary increase offered by the railways – according to dpa information 420 euros a month – was too low and too late. The planned contract period of 27 months is “significantly too long,” it said.

EVG boss: Deutsche Bahn must top up properly

“We will now start preparing for the ballot, with all the associated consequences. This makes indefinite strikes possible,” said EVG boss Martin Burkert. “We are still willing to negotiate.” In order to come to a conclusion, Deutsche Bahn now has to “do it properly”. “We are not asking for the impossible. It is our colleagues who ensure that buses and trains run every day despite all the adversities for which they are not responsible and rightly expect appropriate payment for this,” said Burkert.

also read

In view of the still high inflation, the employees expected a strong wage increase “immediately”. “In a first step, however, DB AG did not want to pay more than 200 euros more and that was only in December.” That was too little and too late. “It is completely clear that we will not enforce our claim in full, but we want to come close,” said Burkert.

EVG requirement: 650 euros more per month with a twelve-month term

According to Burkert, the EVG needs 75 percent yes votes in its ballot for indefinite strikes on the railways. Accordingly, 110,000 members, all of whom are employees of Deutsche Bahn, will be written to in the coming days. For the vote to be valid, at least 75 percent of those addressed must cast their votes. “I expect a big turnout,” Burkert said.

also read

The organization of the ballot will take a few weeks. However, it cannot be ruled out that the EVG will put pressure on the employers’ side with temporary warning strikes.

The wage conflict has been going on since the end of February. The EVG entered the talks with the aim of increasing the fixed amount by at least 650 euros per month or twelve percent for the upper wage brackets. According to their ideas, the term should be one year.

According to its own information, the railways recently promised a high fixed amount, an inflation compensation premium of 2850 euros and far-reaching structural improvements for a 27-month term of the collective agreement.

Passenger holiday plans at risk

As a result of the board decision on Thursday, the summer holidays in several federal states could now be disrupted by long strikes. The holidays have already begun in North Rhine-Westphalia, followed by Lower Saxony, Bremen and Saxony-Anhalt on July 6th.

At the beginning of the current week, the EVG surprised with collective bargaining agreements at some private railways, in which wage increases of 420 euros in several stages, a term of mostly 21 months and 1000 to 1400 euros inflation compensation premium were agreed. However, the EUR 650 more per month with a twelve-month term initially demanded by these railway companies had obviously triggered high expectations: the agreements were the subject of heated debate among the members of the EVG.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

