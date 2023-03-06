– Swatch announces a gold “MoonSwatch” model The Biel-based company landed a hit last year with the “Moon-Swatch”. The company is now announcing a new model. Watch fans are excited. Parzival Master (BT)

Excerpts from the short video. In it, Swatch announces that there is a new cooperation with Omega. And the saying “Mission to Moonshine Gold” also suggests something. Photo: Instagram/@swatch

What can Swatch and Omega fans expect there again? Will the Swatch Group pull off the next coup?

In any case, the Swatch brand is causing a certain excitement in the scene with a 10-second video on its Instagram page. In this short video, a new collaboration between the brands Omega and Swatch is announced. The message suggests that a new “MoonSwatch” model will be launched soon.

How this should look like is not revealed. The only hint is: «Mission to Moonshine Gold». The “Moonshine Gold” is a model from the well-known Omega Speedmaster line.

One of Omega’s well-known “Moonshine Gold” models. Photo: PD

So, is the company launching a new Omega Swatch watch at an affordable price? This business model proved to be a great success last March. At that time, the “MoonSwatch” was launched, a cross between the Omega Speedmaster and a Swatch. Unit price: 250 francs. The price for an Omega Speedmaster usually starts at 6200 francs – for the cheapest model.

The “Mission to Saturn” model from the “MoonSwatch” line. Photo: PD

The “MoonSwatch” sold like crazy. When sales started, people queued up in front of the sales outlets. And the hype doesn’t stop. Worldwide. The Swatch Group communicated at the end of Januarythat over a million copies have already been sold. And the demand is “persistently high”.

What’s on the market now? A more expensive version of the «MoonSwatch»? In any case, there is no “Moonshine Gold” model from Omega for less than 40,000 francs.

Swatch wants to give the answer on Tuesday. The video announces that the secret will be revealed on March 7th in Zurich, Tokyo, Milan and London.

