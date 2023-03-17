Dhe sum sounds immense – Germany’s large stock exchange companies will pay out almost 62 billion euros to their shareholders this year. For shareholders, this means that their current yield has increased by ten percent, so much so that they can compensate for the currency depreciation.

On closer inspection, however, the dividend balance sheet for 2023 reveals a few blemishes. Some companies have cut their payouts or will not pay anything at all this year. It is all the more worthwhile to know the real payout stars on the German price list. DZ Bank has compiled a list of the most promising dividend stocks that WELT had a look at in advance.