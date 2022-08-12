Exor announced that it has filed with Borsa Italiana the request to delist its ordinary shares from Euronext Milan. “During the delisting process, which will last no less than 45 calendar days from the submission of the delisting request, the Exor ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Euronext Milan and will also be listed on Euronext Amsterdam”, reads a press release of the holding company of the Agnelli family.

As announced on 3 August, the admission to listing and trading of the company’s ordinary shares (ISIN NL0012059018) on Euronext Amsterdam was approved. As of today, the Exor ordinary shares have been admitted to listing and trading at 09:00, on Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol “ESO”.

In Piazza Affari, the Exor share gains over 1.2% to 66.96 euros.