The September 2022 revision of the Ftse Mib index sees only one rotation. The FTSE Italia Index Series Technical Committee has approved the entry into the Buzzi Unicem index which will replace EXOR.

The change will take effect after close of trading on Friday, September 16, 2022 (i.e., from Monday, September 19, 2022).

The securities included in the reserve list are Erg, Saras, Autogrill and Salvatore Ferragamo.