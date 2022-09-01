Home World Russia, for Gorbachev “means” state funeral. Putin will not be there
World

Russia, for Gorbachev “means” state funeral. Putin will not be there

by admin
Russia, for Gorbachev “means” state funeral. Putin will not be there

MOSCOW – The Russian president Vladimir Putin Saturday will not attend the funeral of the last leader of the USSR on Saturday, Mikhail Gorbachev, died at the age of 91. “The main ceremony will be held on September 3, as will the funeral, but the president’s schedule will not allow him to be there,” the spokesperson told reporters. Dmitry Peskovadding that Putin has already given his last farewell to Gorbachev today by going to the hospital where he died on Tuesday to “put flowers near his coffin” before leaving for Kaliningrad.

See also  Interview with Russian Foreign Minister Serghej Lavrov: "There will be an agreement with Ukraine, but based on the results of the hostilities"

You may also like

Kosovo, from today into force the new rules...

Lufthansa pilots strike on Friday 2 September: 800...

Russia hits multiple Ukrainian military targets

Gorbachev, the Kremlin: “Putin will not attend the...

Pope sends condolence message to last Soviet president...

Russia, the president of the board of directors...

New Orleans airport crash: dead girl entangled in...

71 countries and international organizations will appear at...

Alaska native defeats Sarah Palin and wins the...

Maganov dead: the head of the Lukoil board...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy