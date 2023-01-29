iPhone 15 series Wi-Fi major upgrade exposed: support Wi-Fi 6E

According to today’s news, Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the iPhone 15 series will support Wi-Fi 6E.This will be Apple’s first 5G phone to support Wi-Fi 6E.

Currently, Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Mac minis, and last year’s 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros already support Wi-Fi 6E, and this time Apple will introduce Wi-Fi 6E into iPhone devices.

Compared with Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E can be called a major upgrade. The latter uses the brand new 6GHz band and has up to seven additional 160MHz channels. However, Wi-Fi 6 devices and other traditional Wi-Fi 4 and 5 devices use the same congested spectrum, and there are only two 160MHz channels, which makes it easier for Wi-Fi 6E devices to obtain gigabit speeds and ability.

In addition, Wi-Fi 6E devices can also be backward compatible with traditional wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 and Wireless-AC, and can also connect to traditional Wi-Fi 4 and 5 networks on the traditional 2.4/5GHz frequency bands as needed.With Wi-Fi 6E, the iPhone 15 series will get greater bandwidth, lower latency, and faster speeds.

It is worth noting that it is not yet certain whether Wi-Fi 6E is standard on the iPhone 15 series or only in the Pro and Ultra versions.