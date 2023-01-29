“Oppenheimer”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, director Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy’s new film “Oppenheimer” has exposed new stills, and it will be released in North America on July 21st. Facing the power of the atomic bomb, what was Robert Oppenheimer thinking?

The film is a World War II thriller, Cillian Murphy plays Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb” in the United States, and the super luxurious lineup includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon , Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Ben Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Dylan Arnold, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Also starring David Riddell, Matthias Schweihof, Gusta Skarsgard, Alex Wolf, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck and more , will be released in North America on July 21 next year.

Funded and distributed by Universal, directed & written by Nolan, the film focuses on Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the first atomic bomb. Screenplay adapted from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” said to “take the audience into a thrilling paradox: a mysterious man must risk destroying the world to save the world“.

