Home Entertainment “Oppenheimer” reveals new stills and goes deep into the behind-the-scenes story of the father of the atomic bomb | Oppenheimer_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Oppenheimer” reveals new stills and goes deep into the behind-the-scenes story of the father of the atomic bomb | Oppenheimer_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Oppenheimer” reveals new stills and goes deep into the behind-the-scenes story of the father of the atomic bomb | Oppenheimer_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Oppenheimer”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, director Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy’s new film “Oppenheimer” has exposed new stills, and it will be released in North America on July 21st. Facing the power of the atomic bomb, what was Robert Oppenheimer thinking?

The film is a World War II thriller, Cillian Murphy plays Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb” in the United States, and the super luxurious lineup includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon , Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Ben Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Dylan Arnold, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Also starring David Riddell, Matthias Schweihof, Gusta Skarsgard, Alex Wolf, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck and more , will be released in North America on July 21 next year.

Funded and distributed by Universal, directed & written by Nolan, the film focuses on Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the first atomic bomb. Screenplay adapted from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” said to “take the audience into a thrilling paradox: a mysterious man must risk destroying the world to save the world“.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Walk into artist Emiliano Ponzi's new exhibition "Daydreamer - breaking latest news of Another World" | Hypebeast

You may also like

The second season of “Carnival Murder” released a...

HBO’s popular series “The Last of Us” officially...

The good brothers teamed up with Green Arrow...

The box office exceeded 2.4 billion Chinese sci-fi...

“Rainfield” released a trailer for the vampire’s rebellion...

“The Last of Us” releases a special feature...

“Scream 6” Releases New Poster

“Megan” releases a new special episode of the...

“Boston Strangler” debut stills starring Keira Knightley Boston...

“Ant-Man 3” releases a new trailer, and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy