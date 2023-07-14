Fashion Plagiarism: Shein Accused of Stealing Designs and Operating as an Organized Crime

Title: Three Designers Accuse Shein of Stealing Designs and Running Organized Crime

Introduction:

Fast-fashion giant Shein has been hit with a lawsuit in the United States after three designers accused the Chinese retailer of stealing their designs and using complex algorithms and third-party companies to cover their tracks. The civil lawsuit alleges that Shein’s copyright infringement is so widespread and aggressive that it amounts to organized crime, violating the Corrupt and Mafioso Influenced Organizations Act.

The Allegations:

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, claims that Shein has enriched itself by repeatedly committing individual offenses as part of a long and continuous pattern of organized crime. The Chinese retailer, known for its low-priced garments, has been accused of putting identical outfits on sale at a fraction of the price compared to independent designers. The three designers involved in the lawsuit, Krista Perry, Larissa Martinez, and Jay Baron, purport that Shein’s practices involve stealing designs, utilizing complex algorithms, and utilizing third-party companies to avoid detection.

The RICO Act and the Lawsuit:

The Civil RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) lawsuit alleges that Shein’s actions violate this 1970 federal regulation, which seeks to combat organized crime. RICO provides the ability to link seemingly unrelated crimes to a common goal, exposing a pattern of extortion. In addition, RICO allows for enhanced penalties and separate convictions for both the underlying offenses and a substantive violation of RICO.

The Impact:

With an organized manufacturing process that produces up to 6,000 items daily, Shein has reportedly made billions using a secret algorithm to determine emerging fashion trends. The lawsuit claims that this algorithm, combined with a sophisticated corporate structure, enables Shein to dominate the clothing industry. The three designers seek unspecified damages and a precautionary measure to prevent further organized crime activities.

Controversies and Scrutiny:

Shein has faced other controversies in recent years. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate allegations of forced labor in Shein’s supply chain. Furthermore, the company has been accused of cultural appropriation for incorporating Mayan cultural elements in one of its blouse designs, an accusation made by the Ministry of Culture of Mexico.

Conclusion:

Shein, one of the world‘s leading clothing companies, now faces a serious legal challenge as three designers allege that the brand has engaged in organized criminal activities by stealing their designs, using complex algorithms, and employing third-party companies to conceal their actions. As the lawsuit progresses, the implications for Shein’s business practices and reputation remain uncertain.

