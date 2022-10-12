Home Business Fed’s Mester: Need to keep raising rates until real rates are positive
Fed's Mester: Need to keep raising rates until real rates are positive

Fed’s Mester: Need to keep raising rates until real rates are positive

[Federal Reserve Mester: Need to continue raising interest rates until the real interest rate is positive]On October 12, the Financial Associated Press, the Federal Reserve Mester said that it needs to continue raising interest rates until the real interest rate is positive. The Fed should stick to its balance sheet reduction plan. The market is currently functioning normally. The Fed pays attention to the dynamics of financial markets during the rate hike cycle. More action is needed, and the problem of high U.S. inflation has not eased.

