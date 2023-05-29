Ferrari: treasury shares at 4.86% of the capital

Between 22 and 26 May Ferrari purchased 47,110 shares, in aggregate form on Euronext Milan and on the New York Stock Exchange, for a total value of 12,660,575 euros.

The purchases took place as part of the treasury share buyback program of 200 million euro announced on 1 December 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year treasury share buyback program of approximately 2 billion euro to be completed by 2026.

As of May 26, 2023, the Company held 12,498,720 ordinary treasury shares equal to 4.86% of the total issued share capital including ordinary shares and special shares and net of shares assigned pursuant to the Company’s share incentive plan.