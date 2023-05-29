Home » Ferrari: treasury shares at 4.86% of the capital
Business

Ferrari: treasury shares at 4.86% of the capital

by admin
Ferrari: treasury shares at 4.86% of the capital

Between 22 and 26 May Ferrari purchased 47,110 shares, in aggregate form on Euronext Milan and on the New York Stock Exchange, for a total value of 12,660,575 euros.

The purchases took place as part of the treasury share buyback program of 200 million euro announced on 1 December 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year treasury share buyback program of approximately 2 billion euro to be completed by 2026.

As of May 26, 2023, the Company held 12,498,720 ordinary treasury shares equal to 4.86% of the total issued share capital including ordinary shares and special shares and net of shares assigned pursuant to the Company’s share incentive plan.

See also  The salary adjustment is still missing: labor inspectors and Anpal are on strike tomorrow

You may also like

Holderhof relies on apple sauce made from Swiss...

Hong Kong property price index rises for 4...

Employers tighten rules despite reluctance

Meta, after the EU fine: expert opinions on...

how their demise occupies the ombudsman

Taranto and Sulcis, the 1.2 billion EU-funded program...

How does the global competition for carbon neutrality...

Eastern Switzerland SMEs find sustainability important

Elections, the opposition effect was lacking, both for...

If you want to use an account, you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy