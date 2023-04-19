Ferrari wins two prizes at the Car Design Awards 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ferrari style is unique and was also awarded at the 2023 Car Design Awards, where the Purosangue won in the Production Cars category of the prestigious Car Design Awards, established in 1984 on the initiative of the famous Italian magazine Auto&Design. The awards ceremony took place yesterday at the ADI Design Museum in Milan, as part of the Milan Design Week.

Awards for the evolution of automotive design

The Car Design Award is an award that addresses the projects that have contributed most to the evolution of automotive design. The winners are selected by a jury of eleven expert journalists, representatives of the most influential international automotive publications, including the Italian Auto&Design. The jury intended to give the Ferrari Purosangue the top prize in the Production Cars category as it displays extraordinary proportions for a high-wheeled car that appears more compact than its actual size. Accessibility and habitability are at the top of the category, thanks also to an elaborate and aesthetically appealing door system. Unmistakably Ferrari, it stands out from all similarly sized high-end cars.

Furthermore, the 2023 edition of the Car Design Awards coincided with the awarding of the Centro Stile Ferrari team, directed by Flavio Manzoni, which prevailed in the Brand Design Language category. This acknowledgment is aimed at underlining the activity of the team of designers who worked best on the coherence and transversal nature of the brand’s formal language across the entire product range. And the number one in design commented that this award is an encouragement to never stop looking for new creative stimuli, thus further fueling the passion of all team members.

Ferrari Purosangue: the entrance to the house among the SUVs

The Ferrari Purosangue (which we recently drove) is a model that creates a new segment, in which the House of Maranello overlooks unprecedented scenarios. Thanks to its modern architecture, it represents a versatile car, capable of combining unparalleled comfort with the performance and driving emotions typical of every Ferrari. The architecture of the car is well suited to the definition of “thoroughbred”: the athletic and streamlined exteriors, which distinguish it from the four-door, four-seat cars on the market, are combined with a luxurious, comfortable and highly of habitability. It is a very agile and agile car, but it is also the first four-seater Ferrari with high wheels, whose volume allows it to offer all the occupants exceptional conditions of comfort.