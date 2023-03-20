In a ceremony presided over by Ali Aoun, Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry and Production and Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Trade and Exports,

HE, Stellantis announced the launch of the FIAT brand in Algeria with a wide range of models to meet the expectations of Algerian customers. Giovanni Pugliese, Ambassador of Italy in Algeria, HE. Abdelkrim Touahria, Ambassador of Algeria to Italy, Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis Middle East and Africa, Olivier François, Chief Executive Officer of FIAT and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis and Hakim Boutehra, Managing Director of Stellantis Algeria, Tunisia.

“Support the Fiat project and thus the development of the automotive ecosystem in Algeria has a historical symbolic significance reflecting the long-lasting good relations between the two countries. By joining our efforts, this project will become a benchmark in terms of integrability and complementarity. Currently, we are conducting a study in the factory which is likely to open up great horizons to go beyond the primary ambitions,” said Ali Aoun, Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry and Production.

This stage of investment materializes the automotive specification agreement signed in November 2022 with the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI), ratifying the framework agreement signed on 13 October, which in turn paved the way for the development of industrial, after-sales and spare parts activities for FIAT, one of the iconic brands of Stellantis, and the automotive sector in Algeria. The first round of investments by Stellantis and its suppliers for the production of the four models will amount to over 200 million euros.

