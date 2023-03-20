Home Sports Markelle Fultz posts career-high in Magic win over Clippers
Markelle Fultz posts career-high in Magic win over Clippers

Markelle Fultz updates her career-high to 28 points in the Orlando Magic’s win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the Washington product also 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

“It was important, especially since we’ve had similar moments in the past where we couldn’t finish the game. Resisting their attacks and keeping pushing was really important tonight. This shows what we are capable of when we stay focused throughout the game.”

“What you see now is a Markelle who doesn’t take anything for granted,” continues Fultz, who seems to have put the numerous injuries he was forced to live with in his first five seasons in the NBA behind him.

“I feel I have a really high ceiling, I can still grow a lot”.

