Aries

Valid start of the week. I must say that with this horoscope, valid from today, it is easy to understand that April will also be an important month.

It is normal that those who have experienced difficult moments have to recover slowly, but from now on everything will be easier, in general, to make up for lost time and experience important emotions.

Love awakens throughout the week and it is important to free your mind from some sad past in case you want to make new encounters.

Tour

This astrological situation promises well, and so, compared to heavy months like those of January and February, you have a great deal more energy; Venus is in your sign.

It is as if certain situations have changed within the workplace, new responsibilities or decisions in sight. You feel better.

Friday will be an important day for love; to act, to move also depends on you!

The stars offer the opportunity but the preparation must be ours.

If there have been disputes in the past or if you are single you can make a special meeting.

Twins

There is no shortage of resourcefulness and I think that in this period you want to redeem yourself from a difficult past. There is no longer that apathy, difficulty even in reacting, that expectation which was, among other things, a cause of great discomfort.

Small but important answers arrive that can also concern work. If you’ve been sick there’s recovery, it’s probable that last week you also experienced a difficult time, a little stress.

You’ve faced a rough time, now the stars produce a recovery effect for love as well. I’ll talk more about this in April when Venus is in the sign.

Cancer

Moon in favorable position. I continue to think that this beginning of the year has been problematic for many Cancers, even in love.

It’s obvious that not everyone quarrels and breaks up, but the strongest couples still argue about running the house for their children.

Those who are in a couple have often wondered about their partner’s real ability to understand their needs.

For work it is a horoscope in recovery. There are those who have had an answer or reconfirmation, others will experience it from May. I would advise not to rush anything these days.

For work, after a blockage that lasted almost two months, the possibility arises of developing new agreements and projects; if there are ongoing contracts, it would be better to conclude them by mid-May, almost all Leos in this period will notice that there is a big difference compared to a few months ago.

It’s easier to have meetings and discuss practical matters.

I had spoken of a very intense spring; now it’s only up to you what to do with a love, the days after the 24th will be a bit complicated to manage as far as feelings are concerned.

Virgin

With Saturn in opposition it is normal for small conflicts to arise, as if you were waiting for a decision that hangs from above.

I single out the most important one in May to try to solve some work problems.

Changes are afoot that you can’t handle yourself, and late spring will be the time when new ventures spring up or you finally shed a burden; before then, I can’t rule out that there may be issues of papers, legal issues, delays in contracts, so I recommend you, don’t worry about anything.

Feelings, however, regain altitude, Friday will be a good day to be next to the person you love.

Balance

I have been talking for some time about planetary oppositions that risk creating some problems in your life, there will be a moment of strong turmoil around the 22nd.

So be careful not to exaggerate with recriminations, there are days when it seems that everything you’ve done up to now doesn’t make sense.

It is true that whatever you have done, programs, projects, you have received more criticism than solidarity. Indeed, it is even probable that you have been upset by the attitude of some people who have not been loyal.

It’s better to wait for better times, it really seems that the end of March puts a limit on patience.

Scorpio

The only drawback at the moment is represented by the opposition of Venus, a disturbing element for people who have a romantic relationship that hasn’t been going well for some time.

It must be said, however, that lonely hearts can question a love rightly, because they want to have more guarantees.

If there’s one thing you hate doing, it’s boring yourself. That’s why fill your day with so many things to do.

Try to clarify issues also from a sentimental point of view. If there has been a personal, physical problem since the summer of last year, the new transit of Saturn helps to overcome difficult moments.

Sagittarius

In a general climate of great strength, I always remember that Jupiter is on your side, now you have to find new directions to follow; many will have the feeling that they no longer have constraints, fate has changed references.

There are many things to do but it is also true that more responsibilities weigh on your shoulders, the day of the 22nd will be interesting.

In love I find you ready to relive sincere emotions.

In particular, if you have returned from a separation and have found a new love, there is a need to get involved seriously.

Capricorn

Here is a period in which you are more tenacious than ever, a force that concerns matters of a personal and work nature.

However, this week can bring some disturbance to work between Wednesday and Thursday, knowing this in advance I recommend letting things slide and not accepting provocations in the middle of the week.

We are at the gates of a period of great importance, Venus has already begun a useful transit for all couples who want to formalize a union, think about a child, a home.

Love has many facets; who is single should get back in the game! Anyone who wants to get married, live together or formalize a story that has been going on for some time will have star friends from the middle of the year.

Acquarium

Great start to a new week that can give satisfaction on a professional level, so new ideas are welcome!

If you have to change, if in this period there is someone making proposals to you, evaluate them very carefully because Jupiter will be active until mid-May.

There is, however, a great intolerance, however, which grows in love, can especially concern unofficial relationships.

You often play the scarlet primrose, be careful that some conflict does not start between Friday and Saturday.

The last three days of this week can bring some sentimental doubts.

Pesci

We start, this new week, with the Moon in your zodiac sign, the tensions of the past will not return, I find you stronger.

Maybe you just need to fix something at work too and it will take some patience.

A shred of more tolerance would also be needed for feelings!

I remember that you are in a protected situation, but you have to listen to the horoscope of the person you like.

If you are dealing with Virgo, Cancer and Libra these days, you yourself don’t know what to do because there may be divergences or simply different attitudes depending on the day.

Scorpio can become a point of attraction for your zodiac sign.