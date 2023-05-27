Flood, von der Leyen in Emilia Romagna with Meloni. VIDEO

Meloni: “Thanks to von der Leyen for being in Emilia”

“Thanks to the president who he wanted to come to Emilia to understand the situation that the region and the whole nation is facing”. The premier said so Giorgia Meloni in Bologna, after flying over the flooded areas with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini. “I was with her in the first few days in Japan: she immediately showed her solidarity. I also want to thank the other heads of state who have offered their availability”.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE OF MELONI AND VON DER LEYEN

READ ALSO: Emilia disaster, Bonaccini’s faults. Now there are cards to prove it

READ ALSO: RAI on edge, after the pro Bonaccini censorship of the silenced flood

“I came here to tell you that Europe mourns with you. And that we stand by your side”. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, condensed the day after having flown over, together with Giorgia Meloni, the areas affected by the floods in Emilia Romagna, “When the time comes for reconstruction, we will deal with the commissioner for reconstruction. Now my main problem is not who spends the money, but finding it. So we are now dealing with finding the resources”, summarizes the Prime Minister. von der Leyen and Meloni arrived at Bologna airport in the early afternoon. From there, aboard an Air Force helicopter they carried out an inspection of Bologna, Conselice, Lavezzola, Ravenna, Forlì, Faenza, Modigliana, Casola Valsenio, Castel Bolognese, Bagnacavallo and Lugo. Together with the two leaders, also the minister for European affairs, the South, cohesion policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, the president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, and the head of the Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio.

“I am confident that we will work very well with the right approach”, von der Leyen then told reporters in a joint press point with Meloni, returning from reconnaissance. “We have already talked about the solidarity fund and the emergency fund for agriculture – said von der Leyen, underlining the need for gradual interventions – but also about the cohesion funds in the Next Generation EU for 6 billion euros, for the prevention of events like this”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

