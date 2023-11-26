For the first time in China, the automatic determination of the surface quality of steel plates for multiple production lines has been realized. Lianyang 5G AI factory was selected into the “2023 5G Factory Directory” – Huasheng Online

Valin Liangang 5G + AI Factory Included in 2023 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference “5G Factory Directory”

The 2023 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference recently released its “2023 5G Factory Directory,” which includes the Valin Liangang 5G + AI Factory, making it the only factory selected by a state-owned enterprise in the province. This factory has made significant strides in utilizing the industrial Internet platform to achieve automatic determination of the surface quality of steel plates for multiple production lines, marking a first in China.

The Lianyang Steel 5G+AI factory, a prominent representative of the provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission system’s digital transformation efforts, has leveraged 5G network, iBKLink industrial Internet platform, and AI technology to centralize control and automate the judgment of the surface inspection system for 21 production lines. This has resulted in an 80% reduction in quality objections and a significant improvement in quality inspection efficiency. Additionally, the number of quality inspection positions has been reduced from 18 to 8, with quality inspectors now able to check the surface quality of steel plates in the centralized control room, reducing the intensity of workers’ work.

The “2023 5G Factory Directory” was organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, covering various industries such as equipment manufacturing, electronic equipment manufacturing, petrochemicals, non-ferrous metals, and materials. A total of 300 factories across the country were selected, including seven in Hunan.

The recognition of the Valin Liangang 5G + AI Factory in the 2023 5G Factory Directory highlights the significant advancements in industrial Internet and AI technology within the province. The factory’s achievements serve as a testament to the potential for digital transformation to revolutionize manufacturing processes and improve efficiency.

(First instance: Tian Zhenyuan; Second instance: Deng Wangjun; Third instance: Shi Wei)

Share this: Facebook

X

