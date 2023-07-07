Foreclosure: Five things you should know about it

Rudolf Brauner is a real estate investor who himself has bought several apartments at foreclosure auctions. Rudolf Brauner, Getty Images, collage: Elena Boeck

Foreclosures are one way to fulfill your dream of owning a home. But there are a few things to consider.

Rudolf Brauner is a real estate investor himself and advises people on the subject. Speaking to Business Insider, he shared five tips you should keep in mind.

Investing in a property at a foreclosure sale can be a way to fulfill your dream of owning your own home. But it is often not clear to interested parties how a foreclosure auction works and what they have to consider. Concerns about the risks mean that people do not deal with the topic in more detail.

Rudolf Brauner is a real estate investor and managing director of ZV Max GmbH, which itself buys real estate by foreclosure and advises interested parties on buying real estate by foreclosure. Speaking to Business Insider, he shares four tips you should know before attending a foreclosure sale.

1. Visit the property on site and establish contact with the residents – if possible

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

