Foreclosure: That’s why bargains are now possible in real estate

The real estate market has turned, explains Rudolf Brauner in an interview. Rudolf Brauner, Getty Images, collage: Elena Boeck

After years of rising prices and high demand, the real estate market has turned around, real estate investor Rudolf Brauner explains in an interview with Business Insider.

Demand on the open market has fallen and prices have fallen, while foreclosures have seen an increase in the number of auctions.

According to Brauner, people with sufficient equity and a good credit rating could benefit from the current situation and make bargains at foreclosures.

Foreclosures have a reputation for being the place to go for a bargain. But especially in recent years, it has become increasingly difficult to find these bargains, especially in urban areas. The housing shortage was far too great, so that the prices at foreclosures have risen sharply.

However, the market has now turned, at least according to Rudolf Brauner, real estate investor and managing director of ZV Max GmbH. “Prices kept going up until 2022. The number of interested parties was also huge because the financing was so cheap due to the low interest rates. But that changed abruptly,” he told Business Insider.

