Convenience store robbery murder in 30s in Incheon, sentenced to life imprisonment (1 report) :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[인천=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Dong-young = A man in his 30s who was caught by the police after killing an employee with a weapon at a convenience store in the Incheon District Court, Michuhol-gu, Incheon on the afternoon of the 11th, damaging an electronic tracking device (electronic anklet) and escaping, interrogated the suspect before arrest (substantial review of the warrant) I'm going into the screening room to receive it. 2023.02.11.

[인천=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Ruby = A man in his 30s who was charged with killing a convenience store owner with a weapon while wearing an electronic anklet and stealing 200,000 won in cash was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The 14th Criminal Division of the Incheon District Court (Chief Judge Ryu Gyeong-jin) sentenced A (32) to life imprisonment for being arrested and indicted for violating the Act on Robbery and Murder and Attaching Electronic Devices at a sentencing hearing on the 13th.

Mr. A was charged with stabbing and killing business owner B (33) with a weapon at a convenience store in Hyoseong-dong, Gyeyang-gu, Incheon at 10:52 pm on February 8 and stealing about 200,000 won in cash.

After about an hour, he damaged an electronic anklet near an apartment in Hyoseong-dong and escaped in a taxi.

The police tracked him down based on CCTV footage around the scene and arrested Mr. A, who was sleeping in a motel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, within two days.

In July 2014, Mr. A committed a crime of robbery at a second-hand luxury goods store in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon, and after serving 7 years in prison, he was wearing an electronic anklet.

He is said to have repeatedly been released from prison and served time on charges of special robbery and special theft, stealing a motorcycle or committing robbery at a gold and silver store or convenience store from 2007, when he was 16 years old.

