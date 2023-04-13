Home Business France – ESA’s Juice spacecraft begins eight-year journey to Jupiter
Business

France – ESA’s Juice spacecraft begins eight-year journey to Jupiter

by admin
France – ESA’s Juice spacecraft begins eight-year journey to Jupiter

The main purpose of the ESA probe Juice is to study the icy moons of Jupiter Image: AFP

The European space probe Juice is scheduled to launch on Thursday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on an eight-year journey to Jupiter. There she will primarily investigate the icy moons Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

The European space probe Juice is scheduled to launch on Thursday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on an eight-year journey to Jupiter. There she will primarily examine the icy moons Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, under whose icy crusts lie oceans of liquid water. The researchers hope that the mission will provide an answer to the question of whether life could exist on Jupiter’s moons.

By July 2031, Juice is scheduled to enter orbit around Jupiter. Three years later, it should reach the orbit of Ganymede to take a closer look at the largest moon in our solar system. The cost of ESA’s most complex planetary mission to date is around 1.6 billion euros. Of this, Germany makes the largest single contribution, a total of 21 percent.

HOME PAGE

See also  State Grid: Deepen Electricity Price Research and Promote the Construction of a Scientific and Complete Electricity Price Mechanism

You may also like

Vegan Easter egg: A startup from Berlin builds...

Lampedusa, ten firefighters died of cancer: “The fault...

Everything on stocks: Bitcoin breaks the 30,000 dollar...

Bank of Canada: raises 2023 GDP estimate to...

Government is re-examining Cosco’s entry into the port...

Spending by Ligurian families is decreasing

The derby of the Bccs: Iccrea stands out...

A supplementary pension every month – the best...

Migrants, ok to the state of emergency: enhanced...

Four aspects of energy security guarantee to meet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy