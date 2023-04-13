The European space probe Juice is scheduled to launch on Thursday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on an eight-year journey to Jupiter. There she will primarily investigate the icy moons Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

The European space probe Juice is scheduled to launch on Thursday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on an eight-year journey to Jupiter. There she will primarily examine the icy moons Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, under whose icy crusts lie oceans of liquid water. The researchers hope that the mission will provide an answer to the question of whether life could exist on Jupiter’s moons.

By July 2031, Juice is scheduled to enter orbit around Jupiter. Three years later, it should reach the orbit of Ganymede to take a closer look at the largest moon in our solar system. The cost of ESA’s most complex planetary mission to date is around 1.6 billion euros. Of this, Germany makes the largest single contribution, a total of 21 percent.

